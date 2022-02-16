Watch: Pogba gifts his shirt to young Man Utd fan after 2-0 win over Brighton

Stephen Darwin
Getty/Sky Sports

The supporter's trip to Old Trafford turned out to be one to remember as the French midfielder picked him out in the crowd after full-time

A young Manchester United supporter will never forget their trip to Old Trafford to watch the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Brighton after Paul Pogba gifted his match-worn shirt to the fan.

Ralf Rangnick's side lifted some of the gloom after a recent run of poor results as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes secured the victory over the Seagulls to move the hosts into the top four.

Watch: Pogba gifts his shirt to young fan

