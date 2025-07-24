WATCH: Papi Zothwane on why Doctor Khumalo is a true legend of the game, the greatest PSL players of all time and what Relebohile Mofokeng still needs to improve

Steve BluesWATCH: Papi Zothwane on why Doctor Khumalo is a true legend of the game, the greatest PSL players of all time and what Relebohile Mofokeng still needs to improvePremier Soccer LeagueP. ZothwaneKaizer ChiefsSouth AfricaOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCR. MofokengLamontville Golden ArrowsT. ModiseT. ZwaneT. SereroT. MokoenaS. PienaarFrom the glory days on the pitch to mentoring and motivating young players, Papi proves that true greatness never retires.To subscribe to our YouTube channel click here.Which PSL team has done the best business in the transfer window?Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi SundownsStellenbosch FCSekhukhuneOther24587 VotesAdvertisement