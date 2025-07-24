Steve Blues

WATCH: Papi Zothwane on why Doctor Khumalo is a true legend of the game, the greatest PSL players of all time and what Relebohile Mofokeng still needs to improve

Premier Soccer League
P. Zothwane
Kaizer Chiefs
South Africa
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
R. Mofokeng
Lamontville Golden Arrows
T. Modise
T. Zwane
T. Serero
T. Mokoena
S. Pienaar

From the glory days on the pitch to mentoring and motivating young players, Papi proves that true greatness never retires.

