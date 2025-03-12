WATCH: Orlando Pirates Jose Riveiro wants Monnapule Saleng on the pitch but it is reluctant to speak on the issue - 'Whatever I say is going to be a big headline'

Steve BluesWATCH: Orlando Pirates Jose Riveiro wants Monnapule Saleng on the pitch but it is reluctant to speak on the issue - 'Whatever I say is going to be a big headline'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCupJ. RiveiroStellenbosch FC vs Orlando PiratesStellenbosch FCOrlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCM. SalengThe Bucs boss has been unable to a call on his talismanic attacker for several months due to personal issues that are still unresolvedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement