WATCH: Orlando Pirates fans call for Pitso Mosimane or Mandla Ncikazi to take over from Jose Riveiro when he leaves at the end of the season - 'They have to continue with the winning spirit'

Buccaneers fans seem divided on who should take over the coaching reigns but agree on what he needs to do to succeed at The Sea Robbers: win!