WATCH: Orlando Pirates fans are confident in their team's quadruple chase to add the Nedbank Cup, PSL and Caf Champions League to the MTN8 trophy already in their cabinet - 'Just one loss for Sundowns and the league is on'

Steve BluesWATCH: Orlando Pirates fans are confident in their team's quadruple chase to add the Nedbank Cup, PSL and Caf Champions League to the MTN8 trophy already in their cabinet - 'Just one loss for Sundowns and the league is on'CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueJ. RiveiroCupPyramids FCMamelodi Sundowns FCMTN 8 CupPyramids FC vs Orlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesThere are another three trophies to play for to add to their MTN8 title and these fans are true believers in Bucs historic chase for trophies.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement