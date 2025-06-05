WATCH: Orlando Pirates fan Katlego might be young but he knows his favourite players and who to blame for Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup failures - 'It is the defenders who made us lose those trophies!'

Steve BluesWATCH: Orlando Pirates fan Katlego might be young but he knows his favourite players and who to blame for Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup failures - 'It is the defenders who made us lose those trophies!'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsJ. RiveiroMTN 8 CupKnockout CupCupN. SibisiT. SesaneM. MbokaziP. MaswanganyiR. MofokengCAF Champions LeagueThis little one rattled off his favourite players and then had a message for The Bucs squad and their failure to secure the quadruple.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement