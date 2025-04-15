WATCH: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro aims to leverage previous cup final experiences when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final - 'The team knows our best performance is enough to win the game'

Steve BluesWATCH: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro aims to leverage previous cup final experiences when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final - 'The team knows our best performance is enough to win the game'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesJ. RiveiroCupKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates vs Marumo GallantsMarumo GallantsThe Bucs boss pointed out that his team has come from behind to win three domestic cup finals and have nothing to fear against Amakhosi in the final.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement