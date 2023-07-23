WATCH: More fight off the pitch! Arsenal fans scrap in the stands during 2-0 defeat to Man Utd in New Jersey

Arsenal fans showed more fight off the pitch than their team did on it during a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, with scraps witnessed in the stands.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners faced Premier League rivals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday. They trailed by two goals at the interval, with individual mistakes from Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes allowing Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho to find the target. Mikel Arteta’s side also suffered defeat in a post-match penalty shootout, leaving their supporters with little to get excited about. With a disappointing performance put in on the field, frustration boiled over at times off it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal fans were a happy bunch for much of the 2022-23 campaign, as they pieced together a Premier League title challenge and booked return tickets to the Champions League, while the summer transfer window has already seen them complete deals for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope to see harmony restored in all areas of their camp by the time they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6 – with there two more friendly outings against Barcelona and Monaco to be taken in before then.

