WATCH: Miguel Cardoso explains the departures of Thembinkosi Lorch, Lesiba Nku and Lebohang Maboe - 'Papa you didn't play, what's happening?' The Brazilian's coach reminds us that football players are human beings too and need to be happy in both their professional and personal lives.