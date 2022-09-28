Watch: Messi almost gets wiped out by security guard in USA as he tries to sign pitch invader's bare back

Lionel Messi was almost shoved to the ground by security while he was signing an autograph on the bare back of a pitch invader.

Pitch invader wants Messi's autograph

Security almost takes down Messi

Argentina bag comfortable victory over Jamaica

WHAT HAPPENED? While Messi was walking back to the halfway line following Julian Alvarez's opener, a fan wanted to get his bare back signed which he duly obliged. But soon security guards came hounding and in a bid to knock down the pitch invader they tackled him so aggressively that the footballer himself was about to get barged to the ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi scored a brace, including a free-kick that went under the wall, against Jamaica as he guided the Albiceleste to a 3-0 win at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Argentina are currently on a 35-match unbeaten run and will head to the 2022 World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the title.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine forward will be back in action against Nice in Ligue 1 with PSG on October 1.