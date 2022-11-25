WATCH: Massive USMNT miss as unmarked Weston McKennie fires shot over the bar against England

Midfielder Weston McKennie missed a wide-open chance to put United States ahead in the first half against England on Friday.

McKennie unmarked

Could have given USMNT early lead

USMNT caused England problems in first half

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie missed a fantastic chance to put his side 1-0 up against England in their pivotal World Cup fixture. McKennie latched onto a cross from Timothy Weah, firing over from close range.

Bit of a let off for England! 😬



Weston McKennie with the best chance of the game so far#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/zx4Th0N3qb — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 25, 2022

Oh my 😳



What a CHANCE for Weston McKennie pic.twitter.com/uRMhyV5MVw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT approached the first half eager to burst forward on the counter-attack, almost leading to a goal from McKennie.