WATCH: Mason Mount says goodbye to Chelsea! England star posts lengthy farewell to Blues fans ahead of £60m Man Utd move

Mason Mount has said a heartfelt goodbye to Chelsea's fans as he nears a move to Manchester United.

Mount posts goodbye message

Thanks fans for support

Closing in on Man Utd move

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount has said his goodbyes to Chelsea as he closes in on a £60 million ($76m) move to Manchester United. The England international has been with the club since a child, but has now taken the opportunity to say farewell to the club's fans and thank them for their support.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said on Instagram: "Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea. I feel you deserve more than a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career. I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course, that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

"I want to say thank you to the academy, Jim and Neil, for being so influential to me from such a young age. The managers I've worked under, Frank, Thomas and Graham, the backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, my team-mates over the years who have become my brothers, my family, for the continuous love and support, and most importantly you guys, for sticking with me throughout. Wish you all the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount made a total of 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his debut in 2019, and has also become a fixture of the England team under Gareth Southgate, winning 36 caps for the Three Lions.

WHAT NEXT? Mount is poised to seal his move to United as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.