WATCH: Masandawana fan builds ultimate combined XI of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns players - No Aubrey Modiba, Jayden Adams or Iqraam Rayners

Steve BluesWATCH: Masandawana fan builds ultimate combined XI of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns players - No Aubrey Modiba, Jayden Adams or Iqraam RaynersPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesR. MofokengP. ShalulileD. HottoJ. AdamsI. RaynersA. ModibaG. SirinoP. MaswanganyiR. WilliamsT. MokoenaA. Du PreezThis fan has to make some tough choices and put her club allegiance aside as she creates her team out of The Brazilians, Bucs & Amakhosi's best.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement