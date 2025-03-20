Steve Blues

WATCH: Masandawana fan builds ultimate combined XI of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns players - No Aubrey Modiba, Jayden Adams or Iqraam Rayners

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesR. MofokengP. ShalulileD. HottoJ. AdamsI. RaynersA. ModibaG. SirinoP. MaswanganyiR. WilliamsT. MokoenaA. Du Preez

This fan has to make some tough choices and put her club allegiance aside as she creates her team out of The Brazilians, Bucs & Amakhosi's best.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Advertisement