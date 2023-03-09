WATCH: Marcus Rashford turns the page from Man Utd embarrassment with goal six minutes into Real Betis clash

James Hunsley
Manchester United vs. BetisGetty Images
Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United bounce back from their Anfield embarrassment, with a goal inside six minutes against Real Betis on Thursday.

  • United aiming to bounce back from 7-0 rout
  • Rashford put them ahead after six minutes
  • Home side gained early control over Betis

WHAT HAPPENED? United countered at pace with Bruno Fernandes down the right whose under-hit cross was only partially cleared by the Betis defence. The ball fell kindly to Rashford but there was nothing lucky about the finish. The in-form forward controlled well and flicked the ball round the defender with the underside of his boot before lashing a powerful strike into the roof of the net to give the home side an early advantage.

More to follow...