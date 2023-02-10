WATCH: Man Utd loanee Hannibal Mejbri scores audacious free-kick in first senior goal as Birmingham take lead vs West Brom

Hannibal Mejbri got his first senior goal in spectacular fashion when he fired Birmingham into the lead against West Brom with a gorgeous free kick.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United loanee caught West Brom goalkeeper David Button unawares as he sent the ball straight into the net from distance just 10 minutes into the Championship clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old midfielder joined Birmingham on loan last August for the duration of the season and has made 24 appearances in the Championship.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEJBRI? The Tunisia international will hope to convince United coach Erik ten Hag to give him a chance in the senior team next season by continuing his bright performances in the Championship.