WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns Themba Zwane on facing Orlando Pirates conquerors Saint-Eloi Lupopo and Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in CAF Champions League Group C - 'We are just going in there to win the game, not to prove a point'

The continental draw at the SuperSport studios on Monday threw up a tough group for The Brazilians. Not only do they face a former coach wise in their ways, but they face opposition who have already proved they can beat South African sides. They also have Sundanese club Al-Hilal, who were quarterfinalists last season.