WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns fans back coach Miguel Cardoso to deliver Caf Champions League glory to the club - 'When we moved on from the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena I was scared'

Steve BluesWATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns fans back coach Miguel Cardoso to deliver Caf Champions League glory to the club - 'When we moved on from the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena I was scared'CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueM. CardosoFIFA Club World CupLamontville Golden ArrowsSekhukhune UnitedEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCEsperanceAfter admitting their doubts over the new coach's appointment, these Brazilian fans believe in their club and their boss.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement