WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns' Divine Lunga does not want the 'gamble' of penalties against Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League semi final - 'We want to win the game in 90 minutes'

Steve BluesWATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns' Divine Lunga does not want the 'gamble' of penalties against Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League semi final - 'We want to win the game in 90 minutes'CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueI. RaynersP. ShalulileLucas RibeiroAl Ahly SCM. CardosoD. LungaT. ZwaneThe Brazilians defender insists his side must avoid the drama of a penalty shootout and win the match inside regulation time.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement