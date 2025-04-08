WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on why his team will beat Esperance in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg - 'We should never forget we have strong coaches, a big identity, strong squad and a will to win'

Steve BluesWATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on why his team will beat Esperance in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg - 'We should never forget we have strong coaches, a big identity, strong squad and a will to win'CAF Champions LeagueEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCCupM. CardosoFIFA Club World CupLamontville Golden ArrowsEsperanceThe Brazilian's boss respects the Tunisian team but believes his side have what it takes to emerge victorious. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement