WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso full of praise for Keanu Cupido and what he brings to the team - 'I like players that when they have the ball they don't stress'

Steve BluesWATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso full of praise for Keanu Cupido and what he brings to the team - 'I like players that when they have the ball they don't stress'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCCupTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Mpheni Home DefendersMpheni Home DefendersMarumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMarumo GallantsM. CardosoK. CupidoThe Brazilian's boss was happy with the former Cape Town City defender on his debut for his new club.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement