WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains why Thapelo Maseko was ineffective coming of the bench against Esperance in the Caf Champions League quarter final - 'We didn't serve him the right way'

The Brazilian's boss believed the 21-year-olds 'characteristics' suited the game state but the team failed to play to his strengths.