WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso discusses whether Lucas Suarez’s future is with The Brazilians - 'Let's hope so'

Steve BluesWATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso discusses whether Lucas Suarez’s future is with The Brazilians - 'Let's hope so'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCCupTransfersM. CardosoCAF Champions LeagueFIFA Club World CupLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCThe Brazilian's boss explains his desire for the club to hold onto the Argentinian defender but admits business matters will decide for him.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement