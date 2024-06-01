This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei ZhangGetty Images
Andrew Steel

How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder: Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 fight card, start times & more info

TV Guide & Streaming

How to catch the crucial heavyweight bout live from Riyadh this weekend

Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder will seek to restore some lustre to their bruised reputations in the heavyweight division when both men meet in the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to kick-start June's boxing schedule.

The two men arrive after separate defeats to New Zealand's Joseph Parker and will need to secure victory over the other to boost their credibility, similar to Oleksandr Usyk's long-awaited unification victory over Tyson Fury earlier this year.

Once a genuine contender to be considered the best in the world, Wilder has seen his stock tumble since he drew against the Briton and then lost the subsequent two fights in their trilogy, with his reverse against Parker the third in four fights now.

Zhang appeared to be headed for the big leagues before a loss to Filip Hrgovic checked his momentum. His defeat against Parker leaves him needing a win here if he is ever to earn back a crucial world title shot down the line.

With so much at stake for both men, it's shaping up to be one of the most thrilling nights in boxing, even amid a year that has already seen no shortage of blockbuster performances and moments.

So, how can you catch it all unfold? GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder fight this weekend.

When is Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder?

5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom - Press ConferencesGetty Images

Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder will fight on Saturday, June 1, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 card set by the two rival promotions.

The venue has become synonymous with major heavyweight fight cards in recent months. It hosted Oleksandr Usyk's win over Tyson Fury earlier this year and Antony Joshua's clashes with Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin.

  • Date: Saturday, June 1
  • Time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET
  • Zhang vs Wilder ringwalks (approx): TBA

How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder

The fight will be available in a number of regions on DAZN. Below, GOAL breaks down the PPV price and main event ringwalk times by region:

RegionDateMain Event RingwalkWatchPPV Price
USASaturday, June 114:00 ETDAZN69.99 USD
CanadaSaturday, June 114:00 ETDAZN69.99 CAD
UKSaturday, June 119:00 BSTDAZN21.99 GBP
IrelandSaturday, June 119:00 BSTDAZN21.99 EUR
Saudi ArabiaSaturday, June 121:00 KSADAZN79.99 SAR
FranceSaturday, June 120:00 CESTDAZN19.99 EUR
AustraliaSunday, June 204:00 AESTDAZN34.99 AUD
South AfricaSaturday, June 120:00 SASTDAZN399.99 ZAR
IndiaSaturday, June 123:30 ISTDAZN1,850.00 INR
Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder Fight Card

Weight classMain card
HeavyweightZhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder
Light heavyweightDmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad
HeavyweightFilip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois
FeatherweightRay Ford vs Nick Ball
MiddleweightHamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams
Light heavyweightWilly Hutchinson vs Craig Richards

Zhilei Zhang professional boxing stats

  • Age: 41
  • Height: 6ft 6in
  • Reach: 80"
  • Total fights: 29
  • Record: 26-2-1 (21 KOs)

Deontay Wilder professional boxing stats

  • Age: 38
  • Height: 6ft 7in
  • Reach: 83"
  • Total fights: 47
  • Record: 43-3-1 (0 KOs)
