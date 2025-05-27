WATCH: Khosi Nation argues that Kaizer Chiefs firing Nasreddine Nabi would doom the club for more PSL failure as the squad is not good enough, not the coach - 'If Nabi goes then those players stay'

Steve BluesWATCH: Khosi Nation argues that Kaizer Chiefs firing Nasreddine Nabi would doom the club for more PSL failure as the squad is not good enough, not the coach - 'If Nabi goes then those players stay'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiCupOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesMTN 8 CupKnockout CupKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityPolokwane CityIn his season review, YouTuber Mpilo believes the club's league woes are the squad's fault, not the Tunisian coach's.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement