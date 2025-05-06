WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs Inacio Miguel admits he is disappointed with both his personal form and Amakhosi's season - 'My mission when I signed was to bring back the glory days and I failed'

Steve BluesWATCH: Kaizer Chiefs Inacio Miguel admits he is disappointed with both his personal form and Amakhosi's season - 'My mission when I signed was to bring back the glory days and I failed'CupKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesY. MaartInacio MiguelThe Angola international defender was brutally honest when asked to describe his first season with The Glamour Boys ahead of the Nedbank Cup final.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement