WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs fan chooses his Nedbank Cup final Soweto Derby Combined XI - 'He is working against us, I can't trust that guy!'

Steve BluesWATCH: Kaizer Chiefs fan chooses his Nedbank Cup final Soweto Derby Combined XI - 'He is working against us, I can't trust that guy!'CupKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiOrlando PiratesJ. RiveiroP. MaswanganyiR. MofokengS. ChaineD. HottoE. MakgopaInacio MiguelM. ShabalalaP. MmodiB. BvumaG. SirinoM. LilepoY. MaartM. VilakaziAfter a lot of tough choices this Amakhosi fan has to eventually admit that he has been 'working against my own team'.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement