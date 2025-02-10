WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi pledges his future to the club despite being offered Tunisia national team role - 'I'm going to pass on this big opportunity'

Steve BluesWATCH: Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi pledges his future to the club despite being offered Tunisia national team role - 'I'm going to pass on this big opportunity'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCKaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsN. NabiTunisiaAfrica Cup of NationsWorld Cup Qualification CAFAfter discussions last week with Amakhosi management the Tunisian revealed he had turned down an offer to coach his country's national team.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement