WATCH: Jose Riveiro versus Lionel Messi in Al Ahly's Fifa Club World Cup opener - 'This isn't just a match it's the former Pirates coach's audition on the global stage'

Steve BluesWATCH: Jose Riveiro versus Lionel Messi in Al Ahly's Fifa Club World Cup opener - 'This isn't just a match it's the former Pirates coach's audition on the global stage'Orlando PiratesM. ChaabaniJ. RiveiroAl Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CFAl Ahly SCInter Miami CFFIFA Club World CupPalmeiras vs Al Ahly SCPalmeirasFC Porto vs Al Ahly SCFC PortoThe former Pirates coach faces an unforgiving baptism of fire against Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets & Jordi Alba.Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream nowAdvertisement