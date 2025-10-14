How to watch today's Japan vs Brazil friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Japanhost Brazil at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday in an international friendly that carries historic significance as a rematch at the venue where Brazil famously lost to Japan in the 2002 World Cup.

Japan come off a 2-2 draw against Paraguay and have been unbeaten in their last 14 home matches. They topped their Asian World Cup qualifying group but have struggled in recent games, scoring plenty but conceding goals too.

Brazil arrive led by Carlo Ancelotti after a commanding 5-0 win over South Korea, showcasing pinpoint attacking prowess. They have a strong historical record against Japan, winning six of the last seven matches and not losing to them since 2006.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The international friendly between Japan and Brazil promises a showcase of skill and strategy. For those looking to incorporate betting as part of their viewing strategy, the Easybet promo code can offer attractive bonuses, helping you enjoy the interplay of global football talents with an added competitive edge.

How to watch Japan vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

Region TV / Streaming Brazil Globoplay TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+Vivo Play Japan AbemaTV, Asahi Thailand BG Sports UK No broadcast US No broadcast

The match will not be shown live in the UK or the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Japan vs Brazil kick-off time

The match will be played at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Japan team news

Japan are expected to field a lineup similar to the one that faced Paraguay, with Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Junnosuke Suzuki, and Ayumu Seko likely forming a back three.

Brazil team news

For Brazil, Matheus Cunha spearheaded the attack against South Korea, but he could be deployed in a slightly deeper role behind Richarlison this time.

There are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the friendly.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links