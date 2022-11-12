WATCH: Humiliation for Iwobi as angry Everton fans throw his shirt back at him after Nigeria star had gifted it to supporters
- Everton crashed to 3-0 loss
- Defeat their seventh already this season
- Everton fans reacted by rejecting Iwobi's shirt
WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony were enough to down a lacklustre Everton side, a performance which visibly angered the Everton faithful. Supporters refused to accept the shirt offered by Iwobi at the full-time whistle, instead throwing it back onto the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.
Everton fans Vs Iwobi 😳 threw his shirt back at him #Afcb #BOUEVE #Everton #PL #PremierLeague #Iwobi pic.twitter.com/jBPiaGpOXe— Lewis Rowe (@iamlewisrowe) November 12, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat at Bournemouth was Everton's second Premier League loss on the bounce, and their seventh in the league all season. Frank Lampard's side currently sit in 17th place, just a point off Nottingham Forest in the relegation zone, as pressure continues to build on the ex-England player.
WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? After three losses from their last three games in all competitions before the World Cup, Lampard will be hoping to utilise the international break to his advantage. They will look to come back refreshed when they take on Wolves on Boxing Day.
Editors' Picks
- Soweto derby showdown: Orlando Pirates' Timm vs Kaizer Chiefs' Blom - stakes just got higher in Black Label Cup
- England World Cup 2022 squad: Who's in and who's out?
- Black Label Cup: PSL’s most loved stars revealed, huge chance for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates trio
- Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Who's in and who's out?