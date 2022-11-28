WATCH: How did Mitrovic miss?! Star forward somehow fails to give Serbia the lead against Cameroon
- Fulham striker missed a sitter
- Fired wide from close range
- Could prove costly against Cameroon
WHAT HAPPENED? The Fulham striker is normally so reliable when presented with a sight of the target, with 50 goals recorded for his country, but he fluffed his lines horribly when firing past the post after seeing the ball drop his way eight yards out.
How has Mitrovic not scored here??? 😬— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022
The ball landed on a plate for the Serbian forward but he couldn't find the back of the net #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/h1obI227Jv
How was this not a goal for Mitrović?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/uNNbtIlhAN— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic came close on two occasions inside the opening 17 minutes against Cameroon, with one curled effort crashing back off the post before he then fired wide of the target.
WHAT NEXT? Serbia will be hoping that Mitrovic’s miss does not prove costly, as they take aim at the last-16 of Qatar 2022, but they did fall behind against Cameroon after failing to force a breakthrough of their own.
