WATCH: Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi sings the praises of Velemseni Ndwandwe - 'He is national team material and I will speak to Hugo Broos to look at him'

Steve BluesWATCH: Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi sings the praises of Velemseni Ndwandwe - 'He is national team material and I will speak to Hugo Broos to look at him'Premier Soccer LeagueV. NdwandweMamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedM. MngqithiThe Abafana Bes'thende boss has revealed his admiration for the midfielder and his attempts to sign him while he was coach of Sundowns.