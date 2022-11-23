WATCH: Germany shell-shocked! Doan & Asano seal incredible Japan comeback

Japan scored two goals in eight minutes to stun Germany in their Group E World Cup clash.

Japan score twice in eight minutes to comeback

Both goals by substitutes

Germany lost two World Cup openers in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? Japan's first goal came after Takumi Minanmino, formerly of Liverpool fizzed the ball across the box which Manuel Neuer only managed to parry away, into the path of Ritsu Doan. He had only been on for four minutes and slammed home to level the scores.

Four minutes after coming on, Ritsu Doan fires home the rebound to level the match!#FIFAWorldCup | #JPN pic.twitter.com/VEHaAG5N65 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2022

Japan's second came from a ball over the top which another substitute Takum Asano raced onto before slamming the ball into the roof of the German net. The Japanese bench went wild and raced down the touchline to celebrate.

𝐎𝐇. 𝐌𝐘. 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐃.



The touch 👌

The finish 🚀



Japan are BEATING Germany thanks to Takuma Asano 😱 pic.twitter.com/9emat3vyB2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany have lost their last two opening World Cup fixtures, losing 1-0 to Mexico in 2018. They now face another uphill battle to get out of the group alongside European giants Spain.