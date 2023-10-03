WATCH: Gabriel Jesus is a quiz master! Arsenal star impresses interviewer with insane Champions League knowledge

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has shown off his impressive knowledge of Brazilians' feats in the Champions League.

Jesus quizzed on Champions League

Arsenal star impresses with knowledge

Striker could face Lens tonight

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal forward Jesus was quizzed about the Champions League and the 26-year-old came up trumps each time. When asked about the iconic Brazilians who had played in the competition over the years, the former Manchester City man, who has plenty of experience in this competition with his old side, gave the correct answer instantly. For instance, he knew which of his compatriots had made the most Champions League appearances, which of them had won the trophy the most, who the Brazilian top scorer was, and more.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Jesus' football knowledge is clearly impressive, he will want to make an impact on the field for Arsenal. The Gunners forward missed the start of the season with a knee injury and has been slowly transitioned back into the team since returning to action in late August. The Brazilian international has started just three times in seven appearances this season, so he will want to feature against Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT? After this game against the French side, Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday at the Emirates in the Premier League.