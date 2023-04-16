WATCH: Fast start! Gabriel Jesus & Martin Odegaard goals put Arsenal 2-0 up against West Ham inside TEN minutes

Arsenal raced into a 2-0 lead against West Ham thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard within 10 minutes.

Arsenal take early lead

Gabriel Jesus scores first

Martin Odegaard adds second

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have raced into a 2-0 lead against West Ham United, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard handing them a commanding lead within the first 10 minutes. The Gunners are currently on track to move six points clear of Manchester City in second place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will be well aware of the fact that they need to win to continue their Premier League title tilt after Manchester City beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday. The Gunners are currently on a run of eight games unbeaten in the Premier League, but did suffer a blow before half time when a clumsy Gabriel challenge gifted West Ham the chance to pull one back from the penalty spot.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After playing West Ham, they will face Southampton on Friday, while City will play in the FA Cup that weekend. Mikel Arteta's side will then play City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.