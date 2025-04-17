WATCH: Fortune Makaringe reveals the secret behind Orlando Pirates success under Jose Riveiro - 'It is not easy for a team of that calibre to bring in youngsters and they just fit in'

Steve BluesWATCH: Fortune Makaringe reveals the secret behind Orlando Pirates success under Jose Riveiro - 'It is not easy for a team of that calibre to bring in youngsters and they just fit in'Premier Soccer LeagueF. MakaringeJ. RiveiroCape Town City FCOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Magesi FCMagesi FCRichards Bay vs Cape Town City FCRichards BayMTN 8 CupCupThe Cape Town City midfielder knows what lies behind his former club's trophy successes and points to one squad attribute making it all possible.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement