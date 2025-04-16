Steve Blues

WATCH: Fortune Makaringe reacts to the news that his former coach Jose Riveiro is leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of the season - 'Thank you for bringing joy to the Happy People, Vamos!'

Premier Soccer LeagueJ. RiveiroCape Town City FCOrlando PiratesF. MakaringeOrlando Pirates vs Magesi FCMagesi FCRichards Bay vs Cape Town City FCRichards BayMTN 8 CupCup

The Cape Town City midfielder reflects on the Bucs coach's impact and is grateful for the four trophies they won together at The Sea Robbers.

