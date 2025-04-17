WATCH: Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch centre back Robyn Johannes has wise words for teenage sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'Through the difficult times that is what will get you through it'

Steve BluesWATCH: Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch centre back Robyn Johannes has wise words for teenage sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'Through the difficult times that is what will get you through it'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCupJ. RiveiroStellenbosch FCMamelodi Sundowns FCM. MbokaziR. JohannesCAF Champions LeagueThe retired defender and aspiring coach has years of top flight experience to impart to the latest youngster off the Bucs production line.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement