WATCH: Incredible drone footage shows scale of Argentina celebrations in Buenos Aires following World Cup win

Drone footage showed tens of thousands of fans gathered in central Buenos Aires celebrating Argentina's World Cup triumph.

Argentina win third World Cup

Beat France on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentines were on cloud nine after their team edged out France in the penalty shootout to lift the coveted World Cup trophy after 36 years. A drone filmed the scale of celebrations that followed after full time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lionel Messi finally got to lay his hands on the World Cup trophy after missing out on winning it by a whisker in 2014. It was La Albiceleste's first global title for 36 agonising years.

WHAT NEXT? The fans will now wait for their heroes to return to the country and celebrate the triumph with them in a trophy parade.