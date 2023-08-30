WATCH: Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe... in the ring?! Man City star gives hilarious response when quizzed on potential boxing fight against Ballon d'Or rival

Erling Haaland threw up a hilarious response when quizzed on a potential boxing fight against Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland quizzed about a fight with Mbappe

Man City star plays defensive

Insists he is all for peace and love

WHAT HAPPENED? In a couple of years down the line, we might see the two next-gen superstars fighting for the title of “The Best" in the world or the coveted Ballon d'Or. But how would it pan out if they were put inside a boxing ring?

Logan Paul, in his show 'Impaulsive', asked the Norwegian the same question and the Manchester City striker laughed it off and insisted that he prefers to speak.

Paul asked him: "What if it turns into something like… could you ever see yourself stepping into the ring and going up against like [Kylian] Mbappe or just not anybody specifically…”

Haaland tried to play it safe and responded: "No… I’m not, I’m not really into fighting uh, to be honest. I prefer just to speak so no not really no not really.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland, who was recently awarded the PFA Player of the Year 2022/23 title, has rarely been involved in a fight with an opponent on the field. In fact, he is yet to receive a red card in his career.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland would like to get back to what he does best, i.e., scoring goals when Manchester City gets back to action on Saturday against Fulham in the Premier League.