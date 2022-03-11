Watch: 'Don't sleep on a champion!' - Henry and Carragher shocked by Benzema winner
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry could barely contain themselves after Karim Benzema sealed Real Madrid's passage to the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Frenchman netted a hat-trick inside 17 minutes to crush the hopes of Paris Saint-Germain, who were leading 2-0 on aggregate in the tie until deep into the second leg.
And his heroics did not go unnoticed, as two distinguished ex-pros paid fevered homage to the striker's talents.
