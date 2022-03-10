Neymar denies report of dressing room bust-up with Donnarumma following PSG's stunning loss to Real Madrid

Neymar has taken to social media to deny reports that he fought with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain's stunning Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

Reports said Neymar and Donnarumma had to be pulled apart in the dressing room after Wednesday's defeat, with the two blaming each other for the result.

But both Neymar and Donnarumma have since denied the report, with the Brazilian addressing the matter on Instagram.

What did the report say?

The report said the duo had a dressing room bust-up after the second leg of their round of 16 tie, with team-mates having to separate the two.

Neymar reportedly blamed Donnarumma for giving the ball away to set up Real Madrid's opening goal from Karim Benzema, which began the Spanish side's three-goal run to steal the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, reportedly criticised Neymar's giveaway on Real Madrid and Benzema's second goal of the game.

What did Neymar say?

"I hate coming here and talking about news, but the previous post is a lie," Neymar said on Instagram. "There was no fight inside the locker room.

"Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the next one ok?"

Neymar also posted a screenshot of a private WhatsApp conversation with Donnarumma, which read: "Calm down, in football it can happen. We are a team and we are with you. You're very young and you're going to win a lot of things. Get up and let's move on!"

PSG's furious reaction

While the two players denied an altercation, the referee's report did reveal that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had a heated reaction to his team's exit.

Al Khelaifi tried to storm into the referee's dressing room, according to the referee, as the club president broke equipment after his side were knocked out.

