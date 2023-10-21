WATCH: What a gift! Declan Rice smashes home from distance for Arsenal after dismal pass by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was left with egg on his face after his wayward pass was smashed home by Arsenal's Declan Rice at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea led through Palmer and Mudryk

Sanchez error pounced on by Rice

Trossard secures 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea were two goals to the good thanks to Cole Palmer's penalty and Mykhailo Mudryk's strike, but stopper Sanchez's pass found nobody and Rice swept home from long range. Then, six minutes from time, Leandro Trossard made it 2-2 to compound the Spanish goalkeeper's error.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a shaky start to his Chelsea career, Sanchez has looked more comfortable between the sticks. The 25-year-old has a save percentage of 78.6 - the third best in the Premier League - but his mistake ended up being very costly. Arsenal looked set to have their unbeaten start to the campaign end, plus the Blues were close to a statement win, but the points were shared in west London.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea take on Brentford next weekend, whereas Arsenal travel to Sevilla on Tuesday for a Champions League clash, followed by Sheffield United on Saturday.