WATCH: Another crazy World Cup climax! Late Hwang strike against Portugal sends South Korea through at Uruguay's expense

James Hunsley
19:06 SAST 2022/12/02
Hee-Chan Hwang scored in the 91st minute as South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1 and progress to the World Cup last 16.

WHAT HAPPENED? South Korea broke from a Portugal corner with Heung-Min Son who ran nearly the full length of the pitch. The Tottenham star then slid a perfect ball through Diogo Dalot's legs and into the path of Hwang, who swept the ball home expertly past Diogo Costa and send the Korea players and bench into raptures.

