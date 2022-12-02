Hwang Hee-Chan
WATCH: Another crazy World Cup climax! Late Hwang strike against Portugal sends South Korea through at Uruguay's expense
James Hunsley
19:06 SAST 2022/12/02
WHAT HAPPENED? South Korea broke from a Portugal corner with Heung-Min Son who ran nearly the full length of the pitch. The Tottenham star then slid a perfect ball through Diogo Dalot's legs and into the path of Hwang, who swept the ball home expertly past Diogo Costa and send the Korea players and bench into raptures.
SCENES.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022
Hwang Hee-chan puts South Korea ahead in added time 😱#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
SOUTH KOREA TAKES THE LEAD 🇰🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022
As it stands, South Korea is through on the goals scored tiebreaker 😱 pic.twitter.com/axw1HPX1vo
Editors' Picks
- Tshabalala: 'Have you been forced to quit work?' - Agent slams calls for Kaizer Chiefs legend to retire
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan