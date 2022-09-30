WATCH: Chelsea officially unveil new gold third kit for 22-23 following FIFA 23 leak

Chelsea have shown off the team's new gold third kit with a clip from FIFA 23.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have shown off the team's fresh, alternate strip for the 2022-23 season on social media. The move comes after the kit was actually leaked on FIFA earlier in the week which did not go down too well with supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea fans will finally be able to get their hands on the third kit on October 6.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA: Graham Potter takes charge of the Blues for the first time in the Premier League on Saturday against Crystal Palace.