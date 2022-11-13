WATCH: Bruno Fernandes marks 100th Premier League appearance for Man Utd with assist for Eriksen's first Red Devils goal

Bruno Fernandes marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester United with an assist for Christian Eriksen against Fulham.

Portuguese reaches personal landmark

Has been a key man for Red Devils

Helped to break deadlock at Craven Cottage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker joined the Red Devils from Sporting in the winter transfer window of 2020 and has been a revelation at Old Trafford. He had enjoyed 64 goal involvements prior to facing Fulham at Craven Cottage – a record better than Wayne Rooney enjoyed when becoming a top-flight centurion for the Red Devils – and wasted little time in bolstering his tally when teeing up Eriksen for the opening goal in west London and the Danish midfielder’s first for Erik ten Hag’s side.

FERNANDES ➡️ ERIKSEN 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iFaq1qN4dE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

Christian Eriksen gets his first goal for Manchester United and 150th career goal!



📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/zxGKT6iShY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 13, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has become a talismanic figure for United and took on captaincy duty again versus Fulham, with Harry Maguire on the bench and Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out through illness.

WHAT NEXT? United’s outing against Fulham is their last before the World Cup break, with Fernandes preparing to head off with Portugal for a shot at global glory in Qatar.