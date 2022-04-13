Watch: Brazilian head coach sacked after headbutting female official

A Brazilian head coach was sacked after headbutting a female official during a South American league game at the weekend.

Nova Venecia beat Desportivo Ferroviaria 3-1 on Sunday to progress to the Campeonato Capixaba semi-finals on Sunday, but the Brazilian fifth tier contest was overshadowed by violence.

Desportivo manager Rafael Soriano stormed onto the pitch to protest a decision after the half-time whistle and, when lineswoman Marcielly Netto tried to intervene, he responded with a headbutt that left her clutching her nose in pain.

Soriano was shown a red card for his actions, and Desportivo released an official statement confirming his sacking after the game.

“Desportiva Ferroviaria goes public to inform that it repudiates any type of violence, whether physical, verbal, moral or emotional, especially against women, and we sympathise with the arbitration assistant Marcielly Netto, making us available for whatever is necessary,” the club statement reads.

“We also inform you that, in the face of what happened, coach Rafael Soriano was disconnected from the club."

