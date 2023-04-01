Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel makes horrible mistake to concede ridiculous Bayern Munich opener

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel let the ball roll past on an attempted clearance to hand Bayern Munich a 1-0 lead in Der Klassiker.

Kobel massive mistake handed Bayern 1-0 lead

Thomas Muller brace made it 3-0

Dortmund would trail Bayern in title race with loss

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper attempted to launch a stray pass downfield, but appeared to miss the ball entirely, allowing it to trickle into an empty net. Dayot Upamecano, who played the original ball from his own half, was initially credited as the goalscorer, though the decision has since been changed to make it an own goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern started Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge quickly, scoring three inside 25 minutes to establish a convincing lead in a potential title decider. Dortmund led Bayern by one point in the title race heading into Saturday's fixture.

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund will need to pick themselves up if they indeed fall behind in the title race on Saturday. Their next match is against RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal.