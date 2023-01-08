WATCH: Vintage Barcelona! Dembele finishes off slick move after mazy run from Pedri to open scoring vs Atletico

Ousmane Dembele gave Barcelona the advantage in their La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday as he finished off a fine move.

Pedri went on nice run through Atleti defence

Ball went to Gavi and then to Dembele

Winger applied neat finish to open scoring

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca midfielder Pedri went on a fine run into the Atletico box before moving the ball on to team-mate Gavi, who then slotted it into the path of Dembele for a fine finish into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a classy move from Barca and a well-taken shot by Dembele, who has taken his tally of goals in the Spanish top flight to five from 16 appearances in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After the match in Madrid, Xavi's team will turn their attention to their Supercopa de Espana clash against Real Betis on Thursday.