WATCH: Asanele Velebayi takes on the Knockout Challenge and has to make some tough choices between Oswin Appollis, Teko Modise, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lucas Ribeiro and more

Steve BluesWATCH: Asanele Velebayi takes on the Knockout Challenge and has to make some tough choices between Oswin Appollis, Teko Modise, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lucas Ribeiro and moreA. VelebayiNational First DivisionCape Town SpursAjax Cape Town U23Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSouth Africa U23South AfricaO. AppollisT. ModiseLucas RibeiroS. VilakaziG. MargemanL. ThethaniP. DithejaneWe asked the young Cape Town Spurs attacker for his greatest players in several categories and then choose an ultimate winner.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement